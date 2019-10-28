Attorney General Schmitt to Present “Back the Blue” Award to Officer Michael Langsdorf’s Family

Attorney General Eric Schmitt will present the inaugural “Back the Blue” award to the family of Officer Michael Langsdorf to honor his bravery and courage beyond the call of duty. The ceremony will be at the City of Vinita Park City Hall, and will also include Chief Buchannan from the North County Police Cooperative, a representative from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and others. The Attorney General’s “Back the Blue” awards were created to honor those officers who go above and beyond the call of duty in service of their communities. Officer Langsdorf laid down his life to protect the citizens he served, and will be presented posthumously with the inaugural “Back the Blue” award for his sacrifice and service. Attorney General Schmitt will present the award to Officer Langsdorf’s family at 10:30 this morning.

