High speed pursuit leads to wreck and foot pursuit

A high speed pursuit in Stoddard County on Saturday led to a wreck and on foot chase. The Puxico Police Department says a pursuit occurred while attempting to stop a vehicle that was speeding, leading the vehicle to crash on State Highway 51. The driver attempted to flee on foot, where they were apprehended and arrested. Their identity has not been released. They had warrants, were in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and were transported to the Stoddard County Jail following their arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...