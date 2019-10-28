Missouri Attorney General Schmitt Close to Completing Referrals in Clergy Abuse Case

Missouri’s attorney general says his office is close to completing 12 referrals of former clergy members for potential criminal prosecution. This involves Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church.

Schmitt says his office reviewed every available personnel record of every priest serving in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and the Diocese of Jefferson City, dating back to 1945. Schmitt notes the 12 referrals are more than any other state attorney general.