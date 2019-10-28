Monday, October 28th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man attempting to break into a financial building earlier this month was thwarted by his own gluttonous appetite. The unnamed 44-year-old man snuck into a downtown Seattle office building just before 7:00 p.m. on October 3rd.

He reportedly took the elevator up to a financial services office, and shook the doors open. An employee in the office at the time saw the man and hid. The suspect then went into an office, moved a painting on the wall, and discovered his Kryptonite — a glistening glass bowl filled with gourmet chocolates.

The hidden employee saw the man make his way over to the bowl and scarf down the treats. He ate an estimated $200 worth of luxury chocolates. And then, in the midst of an apparent sugar coma, he took a nap.

By the time security arrived on the scene, the man had reportedly stripped off his shoes, jacket, and watch and was sprawled out on an office couch. The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, malicious mischief, and two other warrants.