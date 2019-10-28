More Contraband Charges at McCracken County Jail

The discovery of a hidden cell phone has led to contraband charges for another McCracken County Jail inmate. McCracken County Jailer David Knight says that after an investigation into contraband being brought into the jail, staff received information about an inmate in possession of a cell phone. Staff searched each cell and ran inmates through a body scanner. Inmate Joerin Casey had a cell phone and charger hidden on his person. He is facing additional felony charges and remains in jail. Last week, 5 people were charged with promoting contraband in the jail.

