Liberty Apartments in south Cape still set to open in April

Despite an unusually rainy spring and summer, developers of a low-income housing project in Cape Girardeau say construction is on track for the project’s on-time completion in the spring. Liberty Apartments, an eight-building, 40-unit apartment complex in south Cape Girardeau, is slated to open in April. Groundbreaking for the $4.5 million project took place six months ago. The Community Partnership, formerly known as Community Caring Council, is developing the project along with Chad Hartle of RCH Development and Cape Area Community Housing Development Corp. RCH Development of Jackson will manage the apartment complex and manages similar apartment developments in several other communities. Double Diamond Construction & Development of Crystal City, Missouri, is the project’s general contractor. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

