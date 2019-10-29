Tennessee woman sentenced in fatal shooting

A Tennessee woman is headed to prison for the murder of a Mississippi County man. 30-year-old Brittany Curry, of Memphis, pled guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 16 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections for the August 1st, 2017, shooting of Ralph Cross. Cross was found dead in his house in Wilson City. Investigators determined he died from a gunshot to the middle of his back. Lauteshia Dotson, Brittany Curry, Ponesha Taylor and Johniesha Simmons turned themselves into police on August 3rd, 2017. They acknowledged to officers to being at Cross’s home but stated he was alive when they left. Two of the women told police Curry shot and killed Cross.

