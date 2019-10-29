Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

The Jamestown Sun claims Major League Baseball has banned Julia Rose and Lauren Summer from all major league ballparks because they flashed cameras during Game 5 of the World Series. The women were sitting behind home plate when they lifted their tops as Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole was set to face Ryan Zimmerman of the Nationals. Fox showed the flashing live on TV. People magazine claims the women flashed the cameras to raise awareness of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Major League Baseball wrote a letter to the women that reads, “On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning in order to promote a business. You were part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business.”

