Police Presence and Fire Investigation in Du Quoin, IL

The Du Quoin Police Department, Du Quoin Fire Department, Illinois State Police, Perry County Sheriff’s Department, and Pinckneyville Police Department are on scene of an active police investigation and fire in the 700 block of N. Division Street in Du Quoin, IL. The suspect of the investigation is in custody. Currently North Division and North Washington Street are both closed north of East Coles Street to all traffic while the investigation into the incident continues. Please avoid this area and use alternative routes.

