Scott County to produce book marking bicentennial

In celebration of Scott County’s bicentennial in 2021 and for the first time since 2003, plans are in place to publish a hardback, collector’s quality book of submitted articles and photos pertaining to family stories and information on churches, schools, farms and organizations from the area. The idea arose following a 2018 Scott County tour by State Historical Society of Missouri bicentennial coordinator Michael Sweeney. The Scott County Bicentennial Committee is sponsoring the project. Committee chairwoman Gail Crader she hopes to acquire as many unique stories, of 500 words or fewer, and photos as possible before the November 10 deadline. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

