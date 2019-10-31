Attorney General Schmitt Files Lawsuit against Telemarketer Making Calls to Missouri Residents

The Attorney General’s Office has filed a suit against a Florida-based business, Allied Health Supply LLC, and its President, Claudia Sullivan, for violations of Missouri’s No-Call Law and Missouri’s Telemarketing Practices Law. The lawsuit alleges the Defendants violated Missouri law by calling Missouri residents who were on the Missouri No-Call list and offering orthopedic braces. The caller implies they are with Medicare and the equipment is a new benefit they qualify for. In reality, the orthopedic braces are billed to the individual’s insurance or Medicare. The Attorney General’s Office received 99 complaints from residents state-wide about the Defendants’ practices. Additionally, call records show over 400,000 calls to Missouri residents who were on the No-Call list. The call records also confirm several complaints of the harassing nature of Defendants’ calls, including one individual who received 90 calls in a 14-day period and several other individuals who received more than 10 calls in a single day.

