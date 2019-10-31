Jackson named 16th safest city in Missouri

A recent study by Security Baron listed Jackson as the 16th safest city in Missouri. The list ranked 124 Missouri cities using “safety scores” calculated with FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data from 2016 and 2017, accounting for factors such as population, median income, number of households and crime rates. With a violent crime rate of 1.7 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 12.39 per 1,000 residents, Jackson was given a safety score of 82.42. The list reported the city’s population at 15,252 and a median income of $57,692. Dexter ranked 32nd, Perryville ranked 63rd, Cape Girardeau ranked 93rd, Sikeston ranked 103rd, Kennett ranked 113th, and Poplar Bluff ranked 116th on the list. Springfield was last on the list with a safety score of 19.17. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

