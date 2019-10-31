Thursday, October 31st, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police say that a 14-year-old Florida Girl walked up to a man dressed as Donald Trump and punched him in the jaw as her friends recorded the attack. The victim and two family members were waiting in line outside the Naples Haunted Gross House at the Collier County fairgrounds when he was slugged by the teenage assailant.

After punching the man, the laughing girl returned to her place in line with several other minors, at least one of whom recorded the attack and posted video of it to Instagram. In a written statement, the victim told cops that, “I walked over to the girl and asked her why she had hit me. I told her I was with my family here to have a good time.”

The man said he contacted a fairgrounds worker who then summoned police. Cops, who noted that the teenager’s “sole motivation was to strike ‘Trump,’” cited the girl for misdemeanor battery. The teen, whose name was redacted from an incident report, has been barred from returning to the fairgrounds.