Attorney General Schmitt Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Fraudulent Apple Support Calls

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is issuing a consumer alert regarding an influx of robocalls from scammers pretending to be representatives from Apple Support trying to get money or personal information. Scammers claim to be with Apple Support stating that the recipient’s iCloud account has been compromised and that they need to press 1 to protect their account. You should hang up immediately if you receive these calls. The Attorney General’s Office has also seen a rise in live callers trying to scam Missourians along the same premise.

