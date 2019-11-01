Former CIA agent from southeast MO says espionage conviction was ‘payback’
A former CIA agent from southeast Missouri convicted of espionage says the agency made an example of him. Jeffrey Sterling of Cape Girardeau spent more than three years in federal prison after a jury decided he leaked information to a journalist. Sterling says that he’s innocent and the government wanted to scare off any future potential whistle-blowers.
Sterling spoke on the Mizzou campus this week about his new book “Unwanted Spy.”