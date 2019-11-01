People’s Shelter opens day early to help homeless during cold weather

As temperatures begin to dip below freezing, The People’s Shelter is opening its doors to the homeless once again. The shelter has provided warmth to un-housed citizens since January 2018. Although she initially planned to wait until today to open the shelter, Rev. Renita Green made the decision early Thursday to open one day earlier. In 2018, The People’s Shelter provided overnight housing to a total of 70 homeless people over the course of 45 days. Green said they sheltered about 25 individuals per night on average, and estimated servicing about 300 people over the course of 2019. The People’s Shelter is at 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau and opens at 7 p.m. on any night with temperatures below 32 degrees. If you are interested in volunteering at the shelter, you can register for training online at www.thepeoplesshelter.com or by visiting The People’s Shelter on Facebook. For more information, call (573) 334-9119. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

