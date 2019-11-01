Sherrod guilty verdict upheld by appeals court

A conviction of a Sikeston man who was previously found guilty of sodomy charges was upheld on Tuesday. 67-year-old Ron Sherrod was found guilty by a Cape Girardeau County jury on July 12, 2018, of two counts of statutory sodomy. Sherrod was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He committed the criminal acts between June 2010 and May 2011. The case began on May 18, 2011, when the mother of two of the child victims reported the abuse to the Sikeston DPS. After that, more victims came forward, some incidents dating back to the late ‘90s. Judge Ben Lewis ordered that Sherrod be sentenced to 20 years on each count to run consecutive to each other for a total of 40 years.

