Attorney General Schmitt Issues Consumer Alert Regarding International Monetary Fund Scam

Attorney General Schmitt is issuing a consumer alert regarding scammers impersonating the International Monetary Fund to obtain money and personal identifying information. One Missouri resident recently lost over $100,000 to this scam. The IMF’s alert says that letters and emails claiming to be from high ranking officials in the IMF are sent to citizens asking for money for a “Certificate of International Capital Transfer,” falsely claiming that the certificate would allow one to become a beneficiary for mass amounts of money. Schmitt also recently issued a consumer alert regarding robocalls pretending to be from Apple Support. If you receive harassing solicitation calls, emails, or letters, you should file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov or at 1-866-662-2551.

