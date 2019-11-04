KZIM KSIM and the West Park Mall are racing elves again this year!

Twenty babies will crawl toward victory in the JC Penny wing of the West Park Mall on Sunday, December 8th at 1 PM.

The winner will receive a $100 gift card to The Children’s Place. Each participant will receive a $20 gift card to The Children’s Place just for racing that day!

Don’t miss your chance to join us at the Elf Races with the West Park Mall.

**If there are more than 20 registered babies, we will randomly select our participants*

