There was a fatal crash early yesterday morning in Cape Girardeau County. 40-year-old James Brown, of Millersville, was travelling on Route B, 1.5 miles south of Daisy, when he ran off the road. Brown hit two mailboxes, a concrete culvert, and overturned. He wasn’t wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the car. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

