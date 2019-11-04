Mentoring program for boys having success in Cape Girardeau

A program that helps young men reach their full potential is earning accolades from southeast Missouri leaders and members of the Missouri Legislature’s Black Caucus. Co-founders of the Honorable Young Men Club offer data showing that students who participate in the program have better grades, higher attendance and fewer suspensions than their peers. Cape Girardeau Schools Superintendent Neil Glass urged lawmakers to find ways to replicate the program elsewhere. Black Caucus lawmakers who attended the gathering hosted by Kinder saw potential. The program began as a volunteer effort. Organizers initially provided 45 minutes of mentoring, one day a week, for each participant. The success was so quick that the program became wildly popular, rising from 35 participants in the first year to 185 the second. Today, the program caps the number of participants and there is a waiting list.

