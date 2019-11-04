Shooting incident on Whitener Street UPDATE

Around 12:45 Friday morning, Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to the 2800 block of Whitener Street for a report of gun shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and discovered that multiple gun shots were fired at an apartment complex. 34-year-old Torie Williams, of St. Louis, was found dead on scene and a second victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. This matter is still under investigation. If you have any information, call Cape PD at 573-335-6621 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 339-6313. You can also text “CAPEPD” to 847411 with any message or tip.

