State education official: MO’s colleges and universities face maintenance crisis

Missouri has hundreds of millions of dollars in repairs waiting to be done at its public colleges and universities, but they don’t have the money to make the fixes. The legislature and governor control the state’s roughly $30 billion annual purse strings. State Higher Education and Workforce Development Director Zora Mulligan gives one example of a major maintenance problem at a school with steam tunnels under the campus and sidewalks.

She says most capital investment proposals from Missouri’s colleges and universities mostly involve basic and delayed maintenance needs.