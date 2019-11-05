November 5th Special Elections

A Special Election will be held for two local districts in Cape Girardeau County today. The Millersville Rural Fire Protection District and the Village of Oak Ridge have submitted measures to be placed on the ballot for the election. Polls opened at 6:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m. The sample ballot can be viewed online at www.capecountyelections.com. Only voters that are properly registered to vote and live within the Millersville Rural Fire Protection District or the Village of Oak Ridge will have a ballot. All other Cape Girardeau County voters will not have a ballot for this election. If you are eligible, you can cast your vote at your assigned polling location or at the Central Poll located at the County Clerk’s Office in Jackson. You are encouraged to contact the County Clerk’s Office at (573)243-3547 with any questions.

