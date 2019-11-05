Route A in Cape County reduced for sidewalk work and Sidewalk improvements reduce Highway 25 in Cape County

Route A in Cape Girardeau County, from Church Street to Poplar Street in Whitewater, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform sidewalk improvements. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Nov. 14 to 28. Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, between Wilson Street and Route N in Delta, will also be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform sidewalk work. The work is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 14 to 30. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

