Cape Girardeau County Special Election Results

Cape Girardeau County had two items on last night’s special election. 65% of voters said yes to the Millersville Rural Fire Protection District Prop A for a $900,000 bond would pay for a new fire station, but needed 66% to pass. On the other hand, 56% of voters denied the Village of Oak Ridge question, which was “Shall intoxicating liquor be sold by the drink at retail for consumption on the premises where sold?” For the second time, voters in Oak Ridge have rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed a local restaurant to serve liquor by the drink. Four years ago, a similar measure was defeated by three votes. The village board did not take a stand on the issue but agreed to put it on the ballot as a result of a petition effort

Like this: Like Loading...