Scott County Election Results

Scott County had four items on their ballot yesterday. One item was for the City of Sikeston question over eliminating a sales tax advantage that non-Missouri vendors have over Missouri vendors. This received 527 yes’s and 406 no’s, New Madrid County was included in the results of this issue. Scott County voters also decided on the City of Morley question over a sales tax issue that received 32-11 in favor. The county voted 47-51 against the City of Miner Proposition A of imposing a sales tax and 18-80 against Proposition B about the Mayor appointing the Chief of Police with consent of the Board of Alderman.

Like this: Like Loading...