There were six state legislative vacancies filled in yesterday’s elections, with five being filled by democrats. Districts 22, 36, 74, 78, 99, and 158 were the vacancies to vote on. Yolanda Young won the 22nd district. Mark Sharp won the 36th district. Mike Person won the 74th district. Rasheen Aldridge won the 78th district. Trish Gunby won the 99th district. Republican Scott Cupps won the 158th district.

