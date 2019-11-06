Wednesday, November 6th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Investigators report that a Wisconsin man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after allegedly threatening Pizza Hut workers because there was “not enough cheese on his extra cheese pizza.” The 25-year-old defendant reportedly ordered a “personal pan pizza with extra cheese” last Monday morning from a Pizza Hut in the village of Weston.

About five minutes after the man left the restaurant with his order, his girlfriend returned, pizza in hand, and said it “wasn’t right and it didn’t have enough cheese on it.” A worker offered to remake the pizza, but “assured her it would be the same as the first pizza.”

The girlfriend, cops noted, replied that “her boyfriend wouldn’t eat it and then she walked over to the garbage can and threw it in the trash and left the building.” A few minutes later, the “agitated” male customer reappeared in the Pizza Hut and began “yelling, screaming, and acting strange.”

A Pizza Hut employee who told police she was “afraid because of the male’s yelling and screaming” called 9-1-1. While the customer and his girlfriend were gone when officers arrived at the restaurant, a Pizza Hut manager provided cops with the license plate of the couple’s vehicle and the phone number.