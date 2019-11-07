Community Service Grants Available for Ag Youth Organizations

Missouri 4-H and FFA chapters planning community improvement service projects can apply for grant funding through the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Applications for the annual Building Our American Communities Grant (BOAC) Program are available online and are being accepted until Dec. 1. The Building Our American Communities Grant Program awards grants of up to $500 to support youth-driven service projects. Since the 1970s, 4-H clubs and FFA chapters throughout Missouri have submitted proposals for specific projects within their communities for consideration for the grants. The 2019 program awarded grant funding to eight 4-H clubs and eleven FFA chapters representing Atchison, Barton, Cedar, Cape Girardeau, Franklin, Howell, Linn, Macon, Miller, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan and Warren counties.

