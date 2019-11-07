SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors Award Regional Organizations AEDs

There are more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the U.S., and nearly 90% of them are fatal. The SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors are working to lessen that frightening statistic in our region. The Ambassadors have purchased automated external defibrillators (AED), the only effective treatment for restoring a regular heart rhythm during a sudden cardiac arrest. The devices were recently awarded to 10 community organizations through an application/greatest need process. Money for the AEDs was raised through Ambassador fundraising efforts. Ambassadors President Tyler Cuba said that heart health awareness and being proactive guided the decision three years ago to initiate the AED distribution program. He noted that groups receiving the AEDs will be trained on their use. AED recipients were the Cairo, IL, Fire Department; Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge; Christ Church of the Heartland in Cape Girardeau; Safe House for Women, Cape Girardeau; Grace Lutheran Church, Uniontown; Missouri Department of Probation and Parole, Cape Girardeau; Chaffee Fire Department; First General Baptist Church, Cape Girardeau; Emanuel United Church of Christ, Jackson; and Risen Church, Dexter. To apply for an AED, visit https://www.sehealth.org/foundation/aed-request. Additional AEDs will be awarded in the fall of 2020. Applications are accepted now through May 31, 2020.

