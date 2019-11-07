Spanish Street upgrades could tie in with courthouse project

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox wants to see improvements made to Spanish Street in conjunction with plans to renovate the Common Pleas Courthouse as part of the new city hall project. The City Council approved a $12 million design-build agreement on Monday. The plan includes construction of a parking structure and “redoing” the courthouse steps. A downtown strategic plan unveiled in 2017 calls for adding 48 parking spaces on the west side of Spanish Street, bordering the courthouse property. It envisions cutting into the hillside to carve out the parking spaces. The mayor said the council will discuss possible Spanish Street improvements at the Nov. 18 council meeting. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

