Thursday, November 7th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A New Jersey man convicted in connection with watching porn videos while parked outside a fast-food restaurant appealed his case to a higher court ⁠— and lost. The state appellate court upheld the 2017 conviction of David J. Lomanto on obscenity and obstruction charges.

The ruling states, “Watching pornography in public serves no legitimate purpose. Doing so with one’s windows down, and at a restaurant’s busy parking lot in full view of families, recklessly exposed pornography to young children which, under the circumstances, was a hazardous condition.”

53-year-old Lomanto was arrested April 22, 2014, after a woman saw him watching porn on an iPad on his steering wheel while his driver’s side window was lowered in a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot. The restaurant is not named in the court documents.

The woman, whose 12-year-old son had gone into the restaurant, said she could see “porn going on the video” and “heard moaning.” The woman said she was “shocked” as they lived in “a small town” and she never experienced anything like that in her life.

