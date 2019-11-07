Veterans Day Deals and Events

Huddle House

Huddle House in Cape Girardeau is honoring the military by giving active-duty, retired and veteran military members a free order of sweet cakes Friday through Monday. Must have valid military identification.

Elite Car Wash

Elite Car Wash, 3451 William St. in Cape Girardeau, will give veterans and active military personnel a free car wash Monday, Veterans Day. A government identification is required.

Sports Clips Haircuts

More than 1,800 Sports Clips Haircuts locations will host its annual biggest haircut day of the year on Veterans Day. The company will donate an additional $1 per haircut service nationwide to support “Sports Clips Help a Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans. The program is in partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and has raised nearly $6.5 million for military scholarships, helping more than 1,450 veterans with education expenses needed for civilian careers. In addition to the scholarship program, Sports Clips is offering free haircuts to veterans and active-duty military personnel with valid proof of service.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active military personnel receive a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Golden Corral

Military veterans, retirees and active-duty members are being offered a free dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.

Applebee’s

Veterans and active-duty military in uniform can get a free meal from a limited menu during normal business hours Monday.

Chick-fil-A

Veterans, we want to show our appreciation and say thank you for all you do! You eat FREE all day! (#1 meal or #3 meal). Bring your families in to dine with us from 5-8PM & your immediately family eats FREE (#1 meal or #3 meal). All you have to do is show your Military ID!

Hotshots

On this special day we will have specific specials for all of our Veterans out there for the entire day. Thank you all for your service from our family to yours!

Oak Ridge High School

Breakfast for all Veterans’ and/or their spouses @ 8:00am in the cafeteria Veterans’ Day Assembly for all Veterans’ and the entire public @ 9:30am in the Old Gym

Osage Centre

11 November, 0:00 AM – 308 E 5th Street – Parks and Rec Office and Cavins Community Center – Missouri – School’s Out Days

Board and Brush

Veteran’s Day workshop – free 2nd sign Mon Nov 11 2019 at 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm. Get a free second sign with the purchase of full priced workshop.