AG Schmitt Secures Indictment for Assault on Federal Officer Through Safer Streets Initiative

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has secured an indictment for assault on a federal officer, obtained through the Safer Streets Initiative in St. Louis. On October 16, a federal grand jury indicted Erron Williams with one count of assault on a federal officer, one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. The indictment alleges that on June 12, St. Louis County police investigated an incident involving Williams’ possession of two firearms. The following day, the defendant brandished one of those firearms at several federal law enforcement officers. Williams had previously been convicted of one or more crimes punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year. Attorney General Schmitt announced last month 58 indictments have been obtained through the Safer Streets Initiative, with the numbers consistently increasing.

