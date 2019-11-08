Attempted Child Abduction in Perryville

Parents of an 11-year-old girl brought her to the Perryville Police Department Wednesday night to report an attempted child abduction that happened Tuesday morning. The child had been walking to school with a sibling, but the sibling left to return home for a forgotten item. A white male suspect driving a silver Chevy Cruze approached the child after her sibling left, asking if she needed a ride. The child was reluctant until the male said he knew her aunt. She did get into the vehicle with the suspect and as he drove towards the school, the child became uncomfortable with the comments he made to her. When the vehicle made a stop for a stop sign, she unlocked her door and fled the vehicle. The suspect was described as about 6 feet tall, balding on top with short brownish gray hair on the sides in a buzz cut. He had a five o’clock shadow of a beard that was the same color. She reported the male to have missing teeth on the upper set of his mouth. He is late 30’s or early 40’s and is said to have a tattoo on his left hand and inner left wrist.

