MDC confirms invasive Emerald Ash Borer in 16 new Missouri counties

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports the presence of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) in 16 new counties across Missouri. Since it was first detected in Missouri in July 2008, this tree-killing pest has spread to a total of 75 Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis. EAB is a small, metallic green beetle native to Asia that attacks all species of ash trees, including Missouri’s native green ash and white ash. EAB kills more than 99 percent of the ash trees it attacks. It will likely be found statewide within the next few years, prompting MDC Forest Entomologist Robbie Doerhoff to urge Missourians with ash trees in their yard to make a plan now to either remove those trees or treat them with an insecticide.

Trees infested with EAB often show signs of stress, including dead branches in the canopy and sprouts growing from the main trunk. This tree is not a good candidate for insecticide treatments and should be removed.