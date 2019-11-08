NFL Players Association Testify before Missouri House Gaming Committee

The NFL Players Association is calling on Missouri to establish a hotline for players to call, if the state legalizes sports wagering. Players Association Counsel Joe Briggs yesterday, before a Missouri House gaming committee, expressed some security concerns for players.

Briggs tells state lawmakers the hotline could be run by Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Gaming Commission. The House Special Interim Committee on Gaming plans to submit a report to the Speaker by December 1.