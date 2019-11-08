Second suspect located, body identified

Police say they have located a person they were chasing Monday before the vehicle crashed, and one person was found dead in the woods near Longstreet Road east of Route 37. Early Monday morning, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a hotel. While police investigated, two people of interest fled the hotel in a vehicle. Officers pursued, but before they could catch up, the vehicle lost control and crashed on Longstreet Road. The driver and passenger fled on foot into a wooded area. Marion and Herrin officers used a K-9 to track through the woods where the people of interest had fled. The K-9 led officers to the body of a dead white male lying in the wooded area. The body was identified as 34-year-old Dwayne Lyerla of Johnston City. The second suspect is not facing charges.

