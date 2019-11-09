Trading Post – November 9

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Bulletin boards – various sizes

Antique coffee table – $25

Hoover vacuum sweeper – $20 – ph #: 314-243-6197

Electric hospital beds – $350 each – ph #: 516-238-5079

Set of First Flight golf clubs – w/bag – $100 – ph #: 573-225-3740

‘17 Dodge Grand Caravan – $21,500 – ph #: 573-450-2025

‘00 Chevy Geo Tracker 

Used tillers – ph #: 573-545-3458

Kohler lawn mower engine – $125

‘10 Chevy Impala

Buying: 42 in lawn mower body – ph #: 258-3540

Drum equipment

Drum throne – ph #: 573-334-6543

Clarity telephone for hearing impaired users – $10

Satellite reciever – $10

FM reciever – w/P.A. – ph #: 573-450-1862

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents each

Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

Wooden corner hutch – $100

Infrared dry sauna – $500

Couch – $200 – ph #: 618-203-9106

Kiln dried lumber – ph #: 382-8092

Paper shell pecans – $1 per pound

3 Alaska Malamute puppies – ph #: 573-270-0490

Wallaway couch & loveseat – w/area run – $175 for all – ph #: 573-450-6055

Case of Winchester shot – $60 – ph #: 573-587-2480

Alvarez acoustic guitar – $200

Albanez acoustic guitar – $120 – $320 for both – ph #: 573-282-2268

10×14 area rug – $100

8X10 area rug – $50 – ph #: 573-450-5312

32 in. wooden screen door – $8

3 exterior metal doors – $15 each – ph #: 334-1757

Martin wood stove

Homelite chain saw – ph #: 618-521-4515

