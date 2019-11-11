The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hosting its 49th Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center. Each both must sell only handmade items and, as a requirement, must pass a rigorous inspection process to participate. After the inspection, judges will select and name one booth “Best of Show,” per each location, for the 2019 fair. This year’s show will be Saturday, Nov. 23rd from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One $5 ticket is good for admission to both locations.

