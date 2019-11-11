Attorney General Schmitt Announces Criminal Charges against St. Louis County Contractor

On Friday, a St. Louis County contractor was charged in two separate counties relating to allegations of contractor fraud. Charges in St. Louis County and St. Charles County allege that 59-year-old William DeIuliis, of St. Louis County, falsely promised homeowners that he and his company Integrity Home Solutions would perform home repair and remodeling services in exchange for partial upfront payment. Despite being paid, he failed to provide work or materials to several St. Louis-area homeowners. He was arrested and posted bond. His first scheduled court appearance is on December 4, in St. Louis County.

Like this: Like Loading...