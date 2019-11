There was a fatal crash on Friday afternoon in St. Francois County. 48-year-old Bonnie Caby, of Park Hills, was travelling on Missouri 32, east of Elvins Blvd, when the accident occurred. She traveled off the left road edge, over-corrected, and traveled off the right road edge. She went down a steep embankment, overturned, and hit several trees. Caby was pronounced dead on scene.

