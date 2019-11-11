Update to Attempted Child Abduction

On the evening of November 7th the Perryville Police Department was contacted by a woman regarding the report of the alleged attempted child abduction on Tuesday. The woman told officers that she had been the person who gave the 11-year-old girl a ride back to the child’s house on Tuesday morning in her silver Chrysler 300. She also told officers that she knew the family involved as well as the children’s aunt. After re-interviewing the 11-year-old, she admitted she gave false information because she did not want to go against the information her sister had provided to their father and officers. Although the incident from October 24th had similar characteristics as the reported incident on Tuesday, there is no indication that it was a false report. It is still an active case for the department. The description of the suspect given at the time is a balding, white, middle-aged male with missing teeth and an unknown tattoo on his left hand. The suspect was driving an older model silver car at the time of the incident. If you have any information, you can contact Det. Jordan Bain at (573)547-4546.

