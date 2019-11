A man was taken into custody in New Madrid County after previously escaping police custody. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Darryl Pruitt, of New Madrid County, was initially charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender and second degree burglary, with an additional felony charge on escape from custody after resisting arrest. He was transported to the New Madrid County Jail following his arrest.

