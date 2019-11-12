Missouri ranks second in nation in students completing apprenticeships

Missouri is second in the nation in the number of people placed in apprenticeships. About 10,000 people have gone through an apprenticeship program in the state. Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development Director Zora Mulligan calls apprenticeships one of the state’s best kept secrets. She says the state does quite a bit of work in grant funding.

Mulligan’s department hosted the second annual Apprenticeship Missouri Summit yesterday in Columbia. During a ceremony, Governor Parson plans to sign an executive order about apprenticeships.