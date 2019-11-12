Shooting death in Braggadocio under investigation

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control are conducting an investigation in Braggadocio where one man has died of a gunshot wound. Pemiscot County 911 received a call Sunday night from a woman who said she had shot her boyfriend during a domestic altercation. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 28-year-old Derek McCoy had been shot in his upper left leg with a 20-gauge shotgun. The woman was administering first aid when the deputies arrived. She told them there had been a domestic altercation earlier with McCoy assaulting her; he left the residence and she thought he had left, so she locked the door. Later, he starting beating on the door and yelling at her to let him in. When she refused, he kicked the door in. She shot him in the leg as he approached her. McCoy was flown to The MED in Memphis, TN, where he died.

Like this: Like Loading...