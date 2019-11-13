Attorney General Schmitt Warns of Uptick in Medical Brace Fraud Robocalls

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning you about a recent increase in robocalls purporting to be a Medicare representative. The robocall then states that the person receiving the call is eligible for the top of the line medical braces, and that to receive those braces they should press “1” or press “9” to be put on the No-Call list. The Attorney General’s Office urges anyone who receives these calls to hang up immediately, and not press any numbers. Missourians have pressed numbers in the past and had braces they didn’t need, want, or order show up on their doorstep. Medical brace and device robocall scams are emerging as a national issue, and in Missouri these calls have increased recently. An example of the robocall can be found here: https://youtu.be/6yWkImNM9e4

