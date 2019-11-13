Missouri Governor Parson Signs Executive Order on Apprenticeships during Columbia ceremony

Governor Mike Parson says the more training and education Missourians have, the more productive they can be. The governor says an executive order he’s signed creating an Office of Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning will strengthen the state’s workforce.

Parson says Missouri ranks second in the nation for new and completed apprenticeships. The governor also praises the Legislature’s passage of “Fast Track,” which allows Missourians to receive advanced training in high-demand areas.