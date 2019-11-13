Police respond to suicidal person, fire in Elkville

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a suicidal person in Elkville Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to the corner of Sycamore and Ashley Street around noon after reports of a garage on fire and the owner of the garage suffering from a self-inflicted knife wound to the arm. Deputies located the person and were initially met with resistance. After talking, the person eventually backed down and allowed paramedics to treat their injuries. It’s suspected the garage fire was deliberately set. Witnesses told authorities that they saw the owner walking away from the building as it was beginning to catch fire.

Like this: Like Loading...